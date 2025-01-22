New Hardware and Software Features in Galaxy S25 Series: All Details

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S25 series globally and while they do come with slightly upgraded specifications, its the software features where Samsung excels every time they launch a new flagship smartphone. So here are the new hardware and software features in Galaxy S25 series.

New Software Features in Galaxy S25 series

One UI 7 is the key highlight in Galaxy S25 series. AI agents with multimodal capabilities enable Galaxy S25 to interpret text, speech, images and videos for interactions that feel natural. One of the new software features in Galaxy S25 series is the upgraded Circle to Search by Google which makes searching your phone screen more helpful, fast and contextual. Circle to Search now quickly recognizes phone numbers, email and URLs on your screen, letting you call, email or visit a website with a single tap.

With Galaxy S25 series, you can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Plus, Galaxy S25 makes it frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details.

Galaxy S25 also enables enhanced natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier. One can simply ask and intuitively find a specific photo in Samsung Gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

Just press and hold the side button to activate Gemini and perform seamless interaction across Samsung and Google apps, plus third-party apps such as Spotify. For example, find your favorite sports team’s season schedule and add it to Samsung Calendar – with a single command. These Samsung app extensions in Gemini were also leaked earlier.

These intuitive interactions are elevated by expansions to Galaxy AI’s popular tools for communication, productivity and creativity. Galaxy S25 keeps calls organized with Call Transcript and summary. Writing Assist features such as summarizing content or automatically formatting notes can be enabled where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications.

Drawing Assist enables fresh combinations of sketches, text or image prompts for those with a creative mind. Then, on Galaxy S25, the Personal Data Engine powers personalized AI features by safely analyzing your data on-device to deliver tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns. These insights enable tailored experiences such as searching for an old photo in the Gallery using natural language, or being guided through the day with Now Brief, which proactively offers suggestions accessible via Now Bar on the lock screen.

All personalized data is kept private with the help of Samsung Knox Vault. Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

One of the other new software features in Galaxy S25 is how One UI 7 laid the groundwork for security innovations by introducing an extra, fortified layer of device safety designed for the age of AI and hyperconnectivity. Additional updates include added Maximum Restrictions settings, enhanced Theft Protection, and a new Knox Matrix dashboard to monitor the security status across a connected device ecosystem.

As for new software features in Galaxy S25 series related to camera, 10-bit HDR recording is now applied by default, offering four times richer color expression compared to 8-bit. Plus, low-light videos are now clearer. Based on the new processor, Galaxy S25 analyzes movement and time to reduce noise more effectively. This integration allows detecting both moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage in any scenario.

Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialized software, making advanced editing accessible for all. Now anyone can be a pro at editing photos and videos. Audio Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos. By isolating categories of sounds – including voices, music, wind, nature, crowd and noise – you can control what to tone down or eliminate entirely.

For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, Galaxy S25 introduces depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW app. Galaxy S25 also elevates cinematic creativity with Galaxy Log, enabling precise color grading options for more professional video production.

Portrait Studio has also been enhanced, allowing users to create personalized avatars withmore true-to-life facial expressions. Filters introduces new analog-style filters, delivering film-like aesthetic for their photos and videos.

All Galaxy S25 devices will come with 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of Cloud Storage at no extra cost. Gemini Advanced comes with the most capable AI models by Google and priority access to the newest features like Gems, custom AI experts for any topic, and Deep Research, which acts as your personal AI research assistant.

New Hardware in Galaxy S25 Series

As for hardware, the Galaxy S25 series packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It delivers a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU and 30% in GPU compared to previous generation. This power fuels the Galaxy S25 series’ ability to process more Al experiences on-device without compromise, including previously cloud-based Al tasks such as Generative Edit.

Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies worked together to customize the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The Galaxy S25 series features advanced, efficient Al image processing with “ProScaler” to achieve a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality, while incorporating custom technology with Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNle) embedded within the Processor using Galaxy IP to enable greater display power efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is also equipped with Vulkan Engine and improved Ray Tracing, which makes for smoother and more realistic mobile gaming. All intense device usage and Al processing run smoothly thanks to changed heat dissipation structure with 40% larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers extra improvement in thermal efficiency.

With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, Samsung claims that the “Galaxy S25 Ultra provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy.”

Aside from the refreshed rounded edges, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass. It combines Corning’s glass-ceramic with a Proprietary anti-reflective surface treatment, helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.