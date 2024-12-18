Samsung Details Now Bar Capabilities in One UI 7: The AI-Powered One-Stop Shop

Samsung has detailed the Now Bar capabilities in One UI 7, making it an AI-powered one-stop shop for most of your activities. It seamlessly integrates your everyday actions and most-used apps into your lock screen. The company has now explained how AI handles the Now Bar in One UI 7.

While detailing the Now Bar capabilities in One UI 7, the company said that it created the Personal Data Engine for Galaxy users, which a powerful privacy advancement that ensures on-device, cross-app personal data protection. Personalized data of users is stored in a secure space, safeguarded by an Encryption key that’s managed by Knox Vault. That’s the same trusted platform used to secure the most sensitive information on your smartphone, such as your biometric data.

And as an added layer of protection, post-quantum cryptography future-proofs the security of your data against rising quantum computing threats. These technologies help power the Now Bar capabilities in One UI 7. Now Bar is where “you’ll control your entertainment, time your next personal best workout, get directions to your next meeting or start communicating in other languages.”

Now Bar will also be an access point for the most comprehensively insightful experiences ever on Galaxy. “Now, your phone won’t just ping you, it will power your lifestyle,” said Samsung in a blog post.

Samsung also mentioned an instance where Now Bar will be of help. If you are planning a trip to somewhere, Now Bar could prompt to create a folder of your essential apps for quicker access, it can let you know when to leave for the airport so you don’t get late for your flight, and it can also create a travel music playlist on its own. Aside from that, with a single swipe, you can even access the weather forecast for your location or for the next 7 days.

The Now Bar capabilities in One UI 7 look similar to Dynamic Island on iPhones but then Samsung’s implementation seems more powerful, thanks to Galaxy AI. However, we’d only know more about it once Samsung launches the full experience with One UI 7 next month.