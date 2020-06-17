Advertisement

New-look Mahindra Thar automatic variant confirmed

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 5:44 pm

Latest News

Mahindra is expected to launch the all-new variant of the SUV around October this year.

Mahindra has given us some good news this week. The company much anticipated Thar SUV could finally come in automatic variant. The new-look Thar is shaping up to be the ideal offroader for auto enthusiasts in the country. Mahindra is likely to debut the car around October this year, but sales could probably be pushed to early 2021, depending on the market trends. 

 

The carmaker talked about the automatic variant of Thar in its latest earnings call for the financial year 2020-21, quoted in this Autocar report. "This is a flagship initiative. It brings in the core product of Mahindra and comes in a wide variety, aggregates, automatic…the works. It will create a new segment," Rajesh Jejurika, executive director - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra Group was quoted saying. 

 

Thar has been extremely popular for its off-road abilities, and something that doesn't' cost a bomb. But the new Thar is expected to get wholesale changes which include design, engine and features that have never been part of this SUV. Earlier reports said the SUV could launch in August but understandably the timeline has been pushed by another few months. 

 

The new Thar could be powered by upgraded version of Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk engine, which will be available with 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. People have even spotted a near production-ready version of the SUV and by the looks of it, this new Thar is going to be bigger, better but also pricier than before.

 

The SUV's design ensures there's extra space inside for more people, something that was always an issue for buyers of the Thar. That's not all, the new Thar will support the latest connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which will work through an infotainment screen. You might feel these features are a bare minimum for a car these days, but that's exactly what the previous generations of Thar have been lacking, limiting its day-to-day usage. 

 

We can't wait to see what the new Thar will offer and more importantly, how Mahindra prices the popular offroad SUV in the market.

Top cars launching in India later this year

Mahindra could launch next-gen Thar SUV with Android Auto in August

Latest News from Mahindra

Tags: Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020 launch Thar SUV off-road SUV India Android Auto

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

Tata Motors won't be making JTP edition cars anymore

Auto sales for May in India down by 89 percent

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies