New 2D Mario Game teased

There is confirmation that Nintendo Direct will take place on June 21st, and many rumours and communities are speculating about potential reveals. One interesting rumour suggests that a new 2D Mario game is currently in development.

Nintendo Direct is an event hosted by Nintendo where the company showcases upcoming ideas, games, and content for the platform.

There have been rumours circulating about the announcement of a 2D Mario game during the Nintendo Direct, with some attributing the leak to a Twitter account by the name of Pyoro. However, Pyoro has not provided any credible sources to substantiate the claim, leading the gaming community to view it as mere speculation.

In case you were 𝓦𝓞𝓝𝓓𝓔𝓡ing what games will be announced in this week's #NintendoDirect:

– A new 2D #SuperMarioBros

– Remake of a SNES classic — Pyoro (@Pyoro_ND) June 19, 2023

Despite the criticism, Pyoro remains confident in his statement. He has shared another tweet that provides information about Mario’s belongings.

Let me tell you what the correct emojis are: ✨🌼🟪🪙🐘🐛 https://t.co/vlejIYDii3 — Pyoro (@Pyoro_ND) June 20, 2023

It may be noted thatPyoro’s recent leak regarding Sonic Superstar was true. Also. it’s not far-fetched to speculate about the possibility of a new Mario game, as Nintendo has not released any major titles in a while. This presents an opportunity to excite the gaming community with another sequel to one of the most beloved childhood games.