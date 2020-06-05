Netgear Orbi RBK20 WiFi router launched in India

The brand has revealed Orbi RBK20 WiFi Router in the country and it currently sells on the company’s website for Rs 16,899.

The latest WiFi router from Netgear comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it claims that it covers home up to 4,000 square feet with strong WiFi signals. The router comes loaded with tri-band architecture with a dedicated 5GHz wireless connection between the router and satellite. The brand claims that this provides both reliable Wi-Fi coverage and maximum Internet speed throughout your home with a single network name.

The WiFi router comes with 802.11ac AC2200 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2Gbps with up to 555 square meters of coverage. It also features FastLane 3 technology that has a dedicated WiFi backhaul, which the brand claims create better 4K HD streaming and gaming experience. It also comes loaded with smart parental controls and it works with virtual assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a guest WiFi network that allows access without sharing the main network password.

Commenting on the innovative product, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “Recently we have seen a surge in remote working during the lockdown period. To remain effective the employees don’t want to fuss about the Internet speed or the dead zones within the house during an important meeting. Our Wi-Fi Mesh routers guarantee to remove issues with compatibility while providing the bandwidth and processing needed to reduce congestion and increase overall work efficiency.”

