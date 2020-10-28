Advertisement

Netflix testing background audio playback mode for Android users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 28, 2020 5:17 pm

Latest News

The Audio Mode feature will allow movies and shows to run in the background while keeping the video turned off.
Advertisement

Popular platform Netflix is testing a new feature for Android users. The new audio-only mode for background play feature will allow its users just to listen to their favourite shows and movies.

According to XDA, Netflix will be adding an ‘Audio Mode’ for background listening. A teardown of the APK of version 7.9.1 of the Netflix app has revealed that users might soon be able to listen to the audio of shows and movies without the need for watching them.

The Audio Mode feature will allow movies and shows to run in the background while keeping the video turned off. This means users will be able to listen to the audio and keep on using other applications on the phone.

XDA Developers found strings mentioning the said feature. The strings read “Save your data by turning off the video and listening to your favorite shows,” and “The video is off, but you can continue listening to your show while you are busy doing other things.”

Netflix could be bringing this feature to Android devices. Currently, Netflix users on Android can use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode allowing users to continue watching and listening to content while doing other things.

 

Meanwhile, Netflix will be testing a free trial period of 2 days in India for its service on December 4th. The promotional offer will be an India-exclusive at the time of launch and is called 'StreamFest'. Netflix says that it might expand the offer to more countries after seeing the response in India. Earlier, to get the 1 month free trial, users had to put in their card details but this is not the case with the new 2-day promotional offer

Advertisement

Netflix on Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Things you should know

Netflix to be available for free in India for two days in December

Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Spotify and more will be on Sony PlayStation 5 at launch

Latest News from Netflix

You might like this

Tags: Netflix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tinder's optional 'Face-To-Face' video calling feature now available

YouTube introduces new UI for video player along with gestures

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies