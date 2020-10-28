Netflix testing background audio playback mode for Android users

The Audio Mode feature will allow movies and shows to run in the background while keeping the video turned off.

Popular platform Netflix is testing a new feature for Android users. The new audio-only mode for background play feature will allow its users just to listen to their favourite shows and movies.



According to XDA, Netflix will be adding an ‘Audio Mode’ for background listening. A teardown of the APK of version 7.9.1 of the Netflix app has revealed that users might soon be able to listen to the audio of shows and movies without the need for watching them.



The Audio Mode feature will allow movies and shows to run in the background while keeping the video turned off. This means users will be able to listen to the audio and keep on using other applications on the phone.



XDA Developers found strings mentioning the said feature. The strings read “Save your data by turning off the video and listening to your favorite shows,” and “The video is off, but you can continue listening to your show while you are busy doing other things.”



Netflix could be bringing this feature to Android devices. Currently, Netflix users on Android can use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode allowing users to continue watching and listening to content while doing other things.

Meanwhile, Netflix will be testing a free trial period of 2 days in India for its service on December 4th. The promotional offer will be an India-exclusive at the time of launch and is called 'StreamFest'. Netflix says that it might expand the offer to more countries after seeing the response in India. Earlier, to get the 1 month free trial, users had to put in their card details but this is not the case with the new 2-day promotional offer

