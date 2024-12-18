Netflix Moments Feature Arrives on Android: Check Out The Details

Netflix Moments feature, that has been available on iOS for a couple of months now, is now rolling out on Android. The feature allows users to share a certain scene of the episode or a movie as a video clip through any app, be it Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc. Here are the details about the feature.

As announced via the Tudum blog post, Netflix Moments feature is now available both on iOS and Android. To share a scene from a movie or an episode, one can tap the Moments button at the bottom-left of the screen, and it’ll automatically save to the user’s ‘My Netflix’ tab.

You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode or film, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked. Sharing Moments on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms is also easy. You can share a Moment as you create it or, from the My Netflix tab, you can select a scene and tap to share it across all of your platforms.

“Moments will hopefully expand in the future, offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature,” said the streaming platform.

Earlier this year, Netflix moved ahead with its plan to phase out its least expensive ad-free basic tier for existing subscribers in some region. The move was a part of Netflix’s broader strategy to streamline its subscription offerings and push more users towards its ad-supported and premium tiers.

By phasing out the basic plan, Netflix aims to drive revenue growth and provide more value through its enhanced tiers. The streaming giant doesn’t have any ad-supported tiers in India yet. In India, it offers a total of four plans: mobile, basic, standard, and premium.