Netflix offers free access to select Original movies and series

Users don't need an account to watch the content for free.

Advertisement

Netflix is offering a limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who don’t have an account. The company is offering a host series to watch for free.

The list include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Élite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. One can watch the full movie with all language options. However, one can only watch the first episode of the first season of the above-mentioned titles. Users don't need an account to watch the content for free.

Furthermore, the company has set up a dedicated page for streaming content for free on its platform. The company has revealed that one can browse the free content on computers including Windows and Macs along with Android devices. However, iOS, Smart TVs and Fire Stick, does not support this feature. The company says that a 30 second skippable ad will be played before every title. “Visit netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the type of entertainment you can expect from us by watching the first episode of some of our most popular shows,” the company said.

Advertisement

Previously, the brand introduced Hindi user interface for its platform. The company has revealed that users can enjoy Netflix in the Hindi language to discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series.

The brand says that the Hindi language is available from sign up to search rows, collections and payment and it is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web. The brand says that Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.