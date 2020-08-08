Advertisement

Netflix introduces Hindi use interface for its platform

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 08, 2020 11:31 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that users can enjoy Netflix in the Hindi language to discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series.
Netflix has announced the launch of its user interface in Hindi. The company has revealed that users can enjoy Netflix in the Hindi language to discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. 

 

The brand says that the Hindi language is available from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment and it is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web. The brand says that Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

 

"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

 

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 exciting stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12. Netflix members can also discover and enjoy stories from other parts of the world, such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus, The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

 

Latest News from Netflix

