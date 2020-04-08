  • 13:49 Apr 08, 2020

Netflix launches parental controls, includes PIN-protected profiles and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 11:56 am

Latest News

Parents can now PIN protect individual profiles to prevent kids from using them.
Netflix has today launched new, improved controls on its service to help parents, guardians and elders to make the right viewing decisions for their families. These controls can be added to the Netflix profile by going to account settings on a laptop or a mobile browser.

Parents can now PIN protect individual profiles to prevent kids from using them. They can tailor their kids’ Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age.

Now parents can remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) won’t show up anywhere in that profile. Each profile’s setting can be easily reviewed using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings

The new parental controls allows you to see what kids have been watching within the profile created for them and turn off autoplay of episodes in kids profiles.  

Lastly, parents will be able to access and make these changes from anywhere. You can make the modifications on any web-connected device which uses Netflix such as laptop, desktop and mobile web browser.

Netflix also revealed that ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ from India is the most-watched preschool series on the platform globally. It is also the second-most-watched kids’ series for Netflix worldwide. The show launched in April 2019 and has been watched by 27 million households across the world, including Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager, Netflix said, “Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these improved controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”  

