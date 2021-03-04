Netflix launches 'Fast Laughs' feature on its iPhone app, Android to join soon

Netflix has released a new feature called Fast Laughs that will help users see short snippets from comedy shows available on Netflix

Netflix is adopting the TikTok way to make users explore the content on their app. The streaming service introduced a new feature called 'Fast Laughs' in its app on iPhone that will help you see short snippets from movies, sitcoms, comedy routines, and television shows available on Netflix.

'Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalog including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong', Netflix said through a blog post.

One can access the feed through the bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing - when one ends another begins, 'to keep the laughs coming'.

Fast Laughs also lets you add series, films and stand-up specials to your list, or start viewing them immediately. You can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter so your friends can get in on the fun too.

Netflix says that Fast Laughs is available now for iPhone users in select countries, whereas it'll be testing the feature on Android soon.

In related news to Netflix, the streaming giant announced 41 new titles for India in 2021. Netflix’s upcoming series and movies include crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (starring Raveena Tandon), comedy title ‘Decoupled’ (starring R Madhavan), anthology series ‘Ray’, comedy thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, and love anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

Another great news that came as a part of the announcement is the season 2 of TVF's original show 'Kota Factory' whose season 1 was premiered on YouTube.