Netflix to release 41 new titles in 2021 including TVF's Kota Factory Season 2

Netflix India said on Wednesday that it will release more than 40 originals in India in 2021, which includes movies, television series, documentaries, reality series, and stand up comedy specials. These include new titles and new seasons of existing shows.

Netflix’s upcoming series and movies include crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (starring Raveena Tandon), comedy title ‘Decoupled’ (starring R Madhavan), anthology series ‘Ray’, comedy thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, and love anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

Netflix India also announced new seasons of its original shows including Delhi Crime, 'Jamtara', romantic comedy 'Mismatched', crime drama 'She', comedy-drama series 'Masaba Masaba', and 'Little Things'. Another great news that came as a part of the announcement is the season 2 of TVF's original show 'Kota Factory' whose season 1 was premiered on YouTube.

Some new titles include a new reality show called 'Social Currency', new seasons of reality television series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and Conde Nast India's wedding reality show 'The Big Day', and a comedy special by Kapil Sharma.

Documentary titles 'Searching for Sheela', 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' and 'Indian Predator' are also included in the lineup of new shows.

The new films include Hindi films 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Ajeeb Dastans', 'Jaadugar', 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', 'Dhamaka', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Pagglait', 'Milestone', Tamil film 'Navarasa', and Marathi film 'The Disciple'.