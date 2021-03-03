Advertisement

Netflix to release 41 new titles in 2021 including TVF's Kota Factory Season 2

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 5:58 pm

Latest News

Netflix has announced its lineup of 41 new titles for the year 2021 in India
Advertisement

Netflix India said on Wednesday that it will release more than 40 originals in India in 2021, which includes movies, television series, documentaries, reality series, and stand up comedy specials. These include new titles and new seasons of existing shows. 

 

Netflix’s upcoming series and movies include crime thriller ‘Aranyak’ (starring Raveena Tandon), comedy title ‘Decoupled’ (starring R Madhavan), anthology series ‘Ray’, comedy thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, and love anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

 

Netflix India also announced new seasons of its original shows including Delhi Crime, 'Jamtara', romantic comedy 'Mismatched', crime drama 'She', comedy-drama series 'Masaba Masaba', and 'Little Things'. Another great news that came as a part of the announcement is the season 2 of TVF's original show 'Kota Factory' whose season 1 was premiered on YouTube. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: New rules for OTT and digital media platforms announced by government

 

Some new titles include a new reality show called 'Social Currency', new seasons of reality television series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and Conde Nast India's wedding reality show 'The Big Day', and a comedy special by Kapil Sharma.

 

Documentary titles 'Searching for Sheela', 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' and 'Indian Predator' are also included in the lineup of new shows. 

 

The new films include Hindi films 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Ajeeb Dastans', 'Jaadugar', 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', 'Dhamaka', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Pagglait', 'Milestone', Tamil film 'Navarasa', and Marathi film 'The Disciple'.

Netflix launches 'Downloads for You' feature on Android

Haier launches range of Android based AI enabled 4K Smart LED TVs at starting price of Rs 51,490

New rules for OTT and digital media platforms announced by government

Latest News from Netflix

You might like this

Tags: Netflix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Truecaller launches 'Guardian', a new personal safety app

Twitter 'Audio Spaces' beta expands to Android

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies