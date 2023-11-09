NASA+ launched: NASA’s first on-demand ad-free streaming service

NASA has launched its first-ever streaming service called NASA+. The space agency’s no-cost, ad-free streaming service features live coverage and original video series. It does not require a subscription of any kind and is completely free to use. Here’s what it will have to offer.

What is NASA+?

NASA+ is a free streaming service launched by the American Space Agency. Along with the on-demand streaming service, an upgraded App is also introduced. These new digital platforms will be home to NASA’s original video series, live launch coverage, kids’ content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news regarding the agency’s innovation, exploration, and discovery.

“NASA’s new streaming platform and app are where the world can join us as we explore the unknown,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. “NASA is the catalyst behind some of humanity’s greatest stories; and now, with our new digital presence, everyone will have access to these stories 24/7.”

Where can you access NASA+?

The new on-demand streaming service is available to download on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices and streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Users can also stream online at https://plus.nasa.gov.

Read More: Google gives more money to brands that keep Android Phones updated

What all content will be available on NASA+?

Through the ad-free, no-cost, and family-friendly streaming service, users can watch the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and view NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including new series debuting on the streaming service.

Then, there would be a documentary series following each image from the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series highlighting the world’s most powerful space telescope from lab to launch. It would further stream animated children’s shows about the planets, mysteries of the universe, and intergalactic worlds.

It will further consist of a series telling the personal stories of Black NASA astronauts and a series that takes viewers behind the scenes as a group of scientists work to return America’s first asteroid sample. The NASA+ service will also stream Spanish-language content, including a series highlighting Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content for kids, and more.

Finally, it will livestream the launches of science experiments and astronauts to space by NASA, and ultimately, the first woman and person of colour to the Moon. Aside from this, the free NASA app has also received a major new update that includes: