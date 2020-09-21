Narzo 20 Pro vs Realme 7: Who has cannibalized whom?

The RealMe Narzo 20 Pro was launched today and it directly competes with the company's own RealMe 7. We put them against each other to see which one wins.

The RealMe Narzo 20 Pro was launched today by the company along with 2 other phones which were Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. The Narzo 20 Pro competes with company's own RealMe 7 which was launched a couple of weeks back.

RealMe is now following the same scheme which Poco and Redmi from Xiaomi have been following where they are releasing similar devices within a month, competing with each other.

When it had launched the RealMe 7 a couple of weeks back, the device looked like a killer one at the price, but now a similar device, called the Narzo 20 Pro has been released by RealMe under the Narzo series. While there was no need for a new smartphone with just a few changes compared to the one which got launched just weeks back, this maybe is one of the company's strategy to widen their user base by launching a similar device with very less differences compared to the other one.

Let's take a look at which phone cannibalized which one.

Display

The RealMe Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a resolution of 1600 × 720. On the other hand, the RealMe 7 has the same 6.5-inch FHD+ display with the same 90Hz refresh rate and 1600 × 720 resolution.

This means that both the phones will give you a similar display viewing experience, similar viewing angles and same resolution means same sharpness. Meaning this department has no winner.

Performance

Both the RealMe 7 and Narzo 20 Pro are powered by the same processor, which is the MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor.

The Narzo 20 Pro comes in 2 variants which are 6GB RAM with 64GB Storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The RealMe 7 also comes in the same 2 variants, which are 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. Both of them have expandable storage upto 256GB.

While reviewing the RealMe 7, we had found out that the device could easily handle heavy games like Call Of Duty and Asphalt 9 without any issues. And as the Narzo 20 has the same processor like RealMe 7, means that the former will also be able to handle heavy games without any difficulties.

This again means that both the phones will give you a similar performance while gaming and day-to-day performance, meaning there is no winner in this department too.

Both the devices also have a fingerprint scanner on the right, integrated into the power button.

Software

Both the phones have the same RealMe UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and both of them are slated to receive RealMe 2.0 based on Android 11 which was also announced today. Again, a similar software means similar experience.

Battery

The RealMe 7 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging support whereas the Narzo 20 Pro has a 4500mAh battery which has 65W Dart Charging support.

Where one has a smaller battery, the other one has double the fast charging watts. The 65W charging with 4500mAh battery is a better choice here as the battery backup provided by the two won't be much different, but the charging time would be the biggest difference between them. The company is claiming that the Narzo 20 Pro can charge from 0 to 100% within 40 minutes which is insanely fast. And the Narzo 20 Pro definitely wins in this department.

Cameras

The RealMe 7 comes with a quad camera setup where the main sensor is a Sony IMX682 64MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree field of view and f/2.3 aperture, a 2MP black and white portrait sensor with f/2.4 and a 2MP Macro camera with f/2.4 and 4cm focal distance. It has a 16MP wide-angle Sony IMX 471 sensor on the front with f/2.1 for selfies.

The Narzo 20 Pro on the other side, has a Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree field of view and f/2.3 aperture, a 2MP black & white portrait lens with f/2.4, and a 2MP macro camera. This one also has a 16MP wide-angle Sony IMX 471 sensor on the front with f/2.1 aperture for selfies.

As much as the winner depends on the real life samples of photos, if we consider the on-paper specs, the RealMe 7 takes the win here as it has a 64MP main camera instead of the 48MP one on the Narzo 20 Pro, and this difference is a notable one.

Price

The Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.

The Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.

As we can see, the devices have pretty similar specifications and the only difference between the two is the camera and the battery. Now it is up to the end consumer if he wants a better camera, he/she can go for the RealMe 7, but if you want faster charging and can compromise just a bit on the battery capacity, Narzo 20 Pro is just for you.

If we look at how the company is proceeding with its device launches, we can expect more of this trend in the future where the company might launch similar devices under different branding, and just a bit different specifications.

According to the on-paper specs, the RealMe 7 is a winner here because of a bigger battery and better camera.