Musk announces another change in Twitter, limits basic features to verified users

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform has undergone some of the most major changes in its history and the CEO of the microblogging website has announced yet another one, where he says that only verified users will be eligible to be in For You recommendations and only such accounts will be allowed to vote in polls.

While making the announcement on Twitter, Musk also revealed the reason behind the change. As per him, this is “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle”. The change will come in effect from April 15. “Voting in polls will require verification for same reason”, he added.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.



The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.



Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Apart from this, Twitter recently also announced that it will scrapping the blue ticks for legacy verified users starting April 1. In other words, Twitter will remove the verified blue tick status of accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk’s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organisations plan.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue”, said Twitter via its official handle.

Elon Musk has been following his ideology of free-speech and makes it his driving force behind introducing new features and changes to the platform. Back in February, the company debuted its infamous Twitter Blue subscription in India, which costs Rs 900 on mobile, while the web version is priced at Rs 650 per month. An annual subscription on the web is also available at Rs 6800 per year, which converts to approximately Rs 566 per month.