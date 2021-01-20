MSI launches Prestige, Summit, Modern series laptops in India with Intel Tigerlake processors

MSI has launched new laptops under Summit, Modern and Prestige series, all powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors

MSI has been refreshing its new laptop lineup with Intel's 11th gen Tigerlake processors and the new refreshed variants include laptops from Summit, Prestige, and Modern series. Some of them are also based on Intel Evo Platform.

The MSI Summit series includes the Summit E15 and Summit B15 laptops, the MSI Prestige series includes Prestige 15, Prestige 14, and Prestige 14 Evo models. The MSI Modern series includes Modern 15 and Modern 14.

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST is priced at Rs 1,79,990 and MSI Summit B15 A11M is priced at Rs 1,23,990. MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX costs Rs 1,34,990, MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX costs Rs 1,28,990, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs 95,990. Coming to the Modern series, MSI Modern 15 A11SB costs Rs 95,990, MSI Modern 15 A11M is priced at Rs 70,990, MSI Modern 14 B11SB costs Rs 89,990, and lastly, the MSI Modern 14 B11M starts at Rs 55,990.

The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptop models will be available for purchase starting 24th January while other models should follow soon as per MSI.

MSI Prestige 15, MSI Prestige 14, MSI Prestige 14 Evo specifications

The MSI Prestige 15 comes with up to a 4K display while the MSI Prestige 14 comes with up to a 14-inch 4K display, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes with a 14-inch full-HD display and is the lower model compared to the other two.

They can be equipped with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. These options are available for the Prestige 15 and Prestige 14 as the Prestige 14 EVO supports Intel Xe Graphics.

The three laptop models come with up to 64GB RAM for Prestige 15, up to 32GB RAM for Prestige 14, and up to 16GB RAM for Prestige 14 EVO. An M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3 storage and a backlit keyboard is included with all models. There are multiple connectivity options available as well.

MSI Summit E15, MSI Summit B15 specifications

The MSI Summit E15 and MSI Summit B15 come with up to a 15.6-inch 4K display. The two models can be powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 U processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

They come with DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and can be equipped with up to 64GB. It is coupled with an NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 and a M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3. Peripheral Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

MSI Modern 15, MSI Modern 14 specifications

The MSI Modern 15 can be fitted with up to a 15.6-inch full-HD display while the MSI Modern 14 can be equipped with up to a 14-inch full-HD display. Both of then are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and up to 32GB of RAM.

Storage options include an NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 and another NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphon e jack.