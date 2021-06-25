Advertisement

MSI GS66, GE76, and GE66 Raider series laptops launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 10:08 am

Latest News

MSI has launched three new gaming laptop series in India that come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and Intel's 11th Gen H Series CPUs.
Advertisement

MSI today announced the launch and availability of its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel H series processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. The new laptops include the GE76 Raider series, GE66 Raider series and the GS66 raider series. 

 

The base model of the GS66 series starts at Rs 2,07,990 and can go up to Rs 3,13,990. The GE66 series starts at Rs 2,23,990 and goes till Rs 3,24,990. The GE76 Series starts at Rs 2,35,990 and goes up till Rs 3,91,990. These will be available in India from 24th June 2021 on MSI brand stores and authorized sellers. 

 

MSI GE76 Raider Specifications 

 

Advertisement

GE76

 

The MSI GE76 Raider series comes with two display options, including a 17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080 pixels), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB panel, or a 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 165Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut. In addition, the laptop can be equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots, and upto 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4. 

 

GE76

 

The machine gets a full HD webcam on the front while connectivity options include 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Wireless connectivity includes Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE), Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, and Bluetooth v5.2. 

 

Additional features include Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries and Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system. The laptops pack a 99.9Whr battery and weigh 2.9 kgs. 

 

MSI GE66 Raider Specifications 

 

GE66

 

The MSI GE66 Raider series also comes with two display options, including a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut or a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 165Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut. 

 

The laptop can be equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots, and upto 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4, which is the same as GE76 series. 

 

All the connectivity features remain the same as the MSI GE76 Raider series. Additional features include the Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries and the Duo Wave Speakers designed by the Dynaudio system. However, the Duo wave woofers have been removed from this one. The laptops pack a 99.9Whr battery and weigh 2.38 kgs. 

 

MSI GS66 Stealth Series Specifications 

 

MSI GS66

 

The MSI GS66 sports a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with a 165 Hz Refresh Rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. 

 

You can get up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots while storage can go up to 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4. Wireless connectivity includes Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE), Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP port (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP port, 1 x HDMI port and 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports. 

 

Additional features include an IR HD front-facing camera, Duo Wave Speakers designed by Dynaudio system, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, and a Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. The laptop weighs 2.1 kgs and packs the same 99.9 Whr battery. 

MSI launches Prestige, Summit, Modern series laptops in India with Intel Tigerlake processors

MSI unveils its latest lineup of gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 series GPU

MSI introduces new range of laptops with 10th gen Intel Core chipsets in India

MSI extends warranty on its range of laptops amid Coronavirus lockdown

CES 2020: MSI introduces GEE Raider, GS66 Stealth, Creator 17 and more

MSI GT76 Titan gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 desktop CPU announced

Latest News from MSI

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

HP announces list of PCs eligible for Windows 11 upgrade

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, L13 Gen 2, L13 Yoga Gen 2, and new IdeaPad Chromebook models launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies