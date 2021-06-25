MSI GS66, GE76, and GE66 Raider series laptops launched in India

MSI has launched three new gaming laptop series in India that come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and Intel's 11th Gen H Series CPUs.

Advertisement

MSI today announced the launch and availability of its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel H series processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. The new laptops include the GE76 Raider series, GE66 Raider series and the GS66 raider series.

The base model of the GS66 series starts at Rs 2,07,990 and can go up to Rs 3,13,990. The GE66 series starts at Rs 2,23,990 and goes till Rs 3,24,990. The GE76 Series starts at Rs 2,35,990 and goes up till Rs 3,91,990. These will be available in India from 24th June 2021 on MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

MSI GE76 Raider Specifications

Advertisement

The MSI GE76 Raider series comes with two display options, including a 17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080 pixels), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB panel, or a 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 165Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut. In addition, the laptop can be equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots, and upto 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4.

The machine gets a full HD webcam on the front while connectivity options include 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Wireless connectivity includes Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE), Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, and Bluetooth v5.2.

Additional features include Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries and Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system. The laptops pack a 99.9Whr battery and weigh 2.9 kgs.

MSI GE66 Raider Specifications

The MSI GE66 Raider series also comes with two display options, including a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut or a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with 165Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% colour gamut.

The laptop can be equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots, and upto 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4, which is the same as GE76 series.

All the connectivity features remain the same as the MSI GE76 Raider series. Additional features include the Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries and the Duo Wave Speakers designed by the Dynaudio system. However, the Duo wave woofers have been removed from this one. The laptops pack a 99.9Whr battery and weigh 2.38 kgs.

MSI GS66 Stealth Series Specifications

The MSI GS66 sports a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440 pixels) panel with a 165 Hz Refresh Rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

You can get up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 2 slots while storage can go up to 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4. Wireless connectivity includes Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE), Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP port (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP port, 1 x HDMI port and 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports.

Additional features include an IR HD front-facing camera, Duo Wave Speakers designed by Dynaudio system, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, and a Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. The laptop weighs 2.1 kgs and packs the same 99.9 Whr battery.