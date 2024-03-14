MSI Claw A1M Gaming Handheld Launched In India: Price, Specs

MSI has launched a new gaming handheld device in India, dubbed as the MSI Claw A1M, which comes with the latest Windows 11 Home operating system along with an Intel Core Ultra chipset. The device competes with the likes of the ASUS ROG Ally in the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the new gaming device from MSI.

MSI Claw A1M: Price

The MSI Claw A1M’s base model starts at Rs 88,990, while the top-end variant can cost up to Rs 99,990. The company has not yet revealed the handheld gaming console’s availability and sale date.

MSI Claw A1M: Specs

The Claw A1M sports a 7-inch IPS-level display with an FHD resolution and 120Hz variable Refresh Rate so it changes refresh rate dynamically without the need for manual intervention. It supports 100% sRGB and, along with 500 nits, typical brightness. It is powered by up the new Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset, paired with 1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCle Gen 4 along with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The handheld device runs on Windows 11 Home OS out of the box and has integrated Intel Arc graphics. It is equipped with a 6-axis IMU vibration motor for an immersive feel while gaming. Audio is handled by twin 2W Speakers, which are also Hi-res ready. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth V5.4.

As for I/O, you get 1 x audio combo jack, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C port (w/ PD 3.0 Charging) and 1 x microSD Card Reader. It is backed up by a 6-cell 53Wh battery which supports 65W USB PD 3.0 charging. The device has a weight of 675 grams.

MSI Claw A1M: Should You Consider It Over Asus ROG Ally?

Asus launched the ROG Ally back in June of last year in India, and it has a price tag of Rs 69,990. While it’s decently lower priced, it has its own drawbacks, such as a smaller battery, which is also a weak link for the handheld. The Claw A1M gets you a bigger cell meaning longer runtime.

Aside from that, both are adequately capable of running high-end games, but the Claw A1M gets you the latest Intel chip. We won’t comment as to which one’s more powerful as we haven’t used either of these. In addition, the MSI Claw A1M also has a better connectivity solution, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4. If you can shell out more, we feel the MSI Claw A1M is a better offering on the basis of on-paper specs.