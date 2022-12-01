Motorola X40 Pro (aka Edge 40 Pro) renders show a boring design with curved display

The Motorola X40 Pro, also known as Edge 40 Pro depending on the region, is all set to launch this month in China and the renders for the upcoming smartphone have now been leaked. The leaked render show a square-shaped camera module with triple rear cameras, curved display and more.

The leak comes from OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, as per which the device seems to have a boring design that looks very similar to previous Motorola devices. The rear panel of the phone now sports a square-shaped camera module. It will house a triple-camera setup and an LED flash inside. At the centre of the back panel is the Motorola logo.

While there’s nothing bad about the design, it surely lacks character and doesn’t bring out any uniqueness. Next, at the front, there is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the 6.67-inch curved display.

The phone’s right spine houses the power button and the volume rocker. The USB Type-C port is at the bottom, and in between the primary speaker grille and the microphone cutout. There are also cutouts at the top edge, which could presumably be for the secondary speaker or a microphone.

Motorola X40 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Motorola smartphone is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification as well. It should draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The rear camera setup on the Motorola X40 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a new 12MP telephoto camera, according to the rumour mill. For selfies, there will be a 60MP front camera sensor.

As it’s a flagship, we can expect Motorola to launch the phone with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage, while the base model will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone is confirmed to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charging support. Lastly, it will boot Android 13-based MyUX 4.0 out of the box.