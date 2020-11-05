Advertisement

Motorola True Wireless Headphones, Verve series Neckbands launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 11:57 am

Motorola has launched a range of new Verve series Neckbands along with TWS earbuds in India with support for built-in Alexa.
A  new range of affordable Motorola Verve series Neckbands and True Wireless Headphones have been launched in India. The new Wireless Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105 and Verve Loop 105 are the earphones included in this range.

 

Verve Loop 105 sport earbuds are available exclusively on Amazon starting today at a price of Rs 1,299. 

 

Verve Rap 105 sport is available on Amazon, Flipkart and in the offline channel at an introductory price of Rs 1,699 starting today.

 

Verve Buds 100 True Wireless Headphones will be available exclusively on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,699 starting November 10, 2020.

 

Verve series products are supported by Hubble with the Verve Life app and have Amazon Alexa built-in to allow greater access to control and manage a wide range of settings. The app will also help to locate earbuds if they go missing by showing a map with the last used location. True Wireless Headphones Verve Buds 100 and Neckbands Verve Loop 105 and Verve Rap 105 are also compatible with Siri and Google voice commands. 

 

Verve series neckband

 

The Motorola Verve series lifestyle earbuds comes with IPX5 waterproof and water resistance rating to handle splashes of water and sweat. 

 

Verve Loop 105

 

Verve Loop

 

The Motorola Verve Loop 105 sport in-ear earbuds and feature tangle-free cables with magnetic buds that lock together around the neck to avoid dropping or misplacing. Ideal for sports and gym, the Verve Loop 105 wireless earbuds with touch control and come with stabilizing fifs for a secure fit. A long-lasting battery offers up to 8-hours of uninterrupted playtime.

 

Verve Rap 105

 

Verve Rap

 

The earbud-style neckband offers up to 8 hours of wireless music battery life and an integrated mic for hands-free calling capability. The earphones are equipped with 15mm speaker drivers for the audio experience. Verve Rap105 comes with a magnetic earbuds wear style that locks together on the shoulders and neck when it is not in use.

 

Verve Buds 100

 

Verve Buds

 

The Verve Buds 100 True Wireless Headphones have three different earbud gel sizes for the best fit. It also has a noise reduction feature, for clear calling and music. It is equipped with a multifunctional touch button to manage calls, adjust the volume, skip songs and activate your choice of voice assistant. The earbuds have up to 14 hours of battery life with a portable charging case providing further playback time.

Latest Smartphones
