Motorola ThinkPhone 25 Launched With Business-Grade Security

Motorola has announced the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 internationally. Aimed at business professionals, the ThinkPhone 25 offers business-grade security features, a promise of five major Android OS updates and security patches, and much more. It is essentially a repackaged Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G. Here’s everything you need to know about the new ThinkPhone.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Price

The ThinkPhone 25 comes in a single Carbon Black colour and is priced at US 499 (approx Rs 41,850) / €499 / 450 GBP depending on the market you purchase it in. It will go on sals from early November.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Specifications

The ThinkPhone 25 sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The device gets a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Read More: Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G Launched in India: Did Motorola Kill its Own Edge 50 Fusion?

The handset packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box and will receive 5 years of OS updates and security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated and gets MIL-STD 810H certification. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.