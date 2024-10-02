HomeNewsMotorola ThinkPhone 25 Launched With Business-Grade Security

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 Launched With Business-Grade Security

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 smartphone has been launched internationally for business professionals and here’s what it has to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Motorola has announced the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 internationally. Aimed at business professionals, the ThinkPhone 25 offers business-grade security features, a promise of five major Android OS updates and security patches, and much more. It is essentially a repackaged Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G. Here’s everything you need to know about the new ThinkPhone.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Price

The ThinkPhone 25 comes in a single Carbon Black colour and is priced at US 499 (approx Rs 41,850) / €499 / 450 GBP depending on the market you purchase it in. It will go on sals from early November.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Specifications

The ThinkPhone 25 sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The device gets a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The handset packs a 4310mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

It runs on Android 14 out of the box and will receive 5 years of OS updates and security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated and gets MIL-STD 810H certification. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display6.4-inch, 1220 x 2670 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 10MP
  • Battery4310mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

