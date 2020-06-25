Advertisement

Motorola schedules an event on July 7, Motorola Edge Lite, One Fusion expected

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 10:38 am

The company has revealed that it will launch new products on July 7.
Motorola has announced that it will be holding an event in the month of July. The company has revealed that it will launch new products on July 7. 

 

The invite reveals that the event will kickstart at 3:00 PM CET and it was first spotted on GSMArena. With this, it is expected that the company might introduce Motorola Edge Lite smartphone during the launch. It is also reported that the brand might introduce Motorola One Fusion during the July 7 launch event. 

 

Motorola Edge Lite smartphone could be either powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor or Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The phone is said to offer mid-range specifications. The smartphone will come with model number XT2075. The smartphone with the same model number was spotted on FCC certification. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

Motorola One Fusion features a waterdrop notch in the centre. The device appeared with the codename “astro in the listing. For the specs, the phone is listed with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. 

 

The phone will come with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The One Fusion is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with two Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The GPU is the Adreno 616 clocked at 500MHz.

 

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera launched in India for Rs 16,999

Motorola Edge Lite reportedly in works

Motorola One Fusion specs leaked via Google Play Console listing

Tags: Motorola event Motorola Edge Lite Motorola One Fusion Motorola Edge Lite launch Motorola One Fusion launch Motorola smartphones Motorola

Realme 2 Pro gets Android 10 update with Realme UI in India

Realme C3i launched with a dual-rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Poco X2 8GB RAM variant price hiked in India

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

