Motorola Razr to be launched in India today

Motorola Razr will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

Motorola Razr is all set to launch in India today. The launch event will start at 12:30 PM today and it will be live streamed on its YouTube and Facebook pages. Instead of hosting an on-ground event, the phone will be launched online today.

To recall, Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally last year. Motorola Razr is priced $1,500 (Rs 1,08,230 approx.) and it is likely that the Motorola Razr will be priced around 1 lakh in India. The phone comes in Noir Black colour. It will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

The Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen on the front called Quick View external display which can be used to respond to notifications, take selfies, play music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone.

There are four microphones on the 2019 Motorola Razr flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker. The Razr does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is Splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating. The Motorola Razr also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box and is backed up by 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging that promises all-day battery life.







Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot.

It comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch OLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3.





Dimensions are 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs 205 grams. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards.