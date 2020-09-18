Motorola Razr receives a huge price cut of Rs 30,000

Motorola Razr was launched in India in March this year with for Rs 1,24,999.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone has received a huge price cut of Rs 30,000. Motorola Razr was launched in India in March this year with for Rs 1,24,999. Now the price of the phone has been slashed to Rs 94,999.



In addition to the price cut, the Motorola Razr is available with an additional Rs 10,000 cashback for HDFC Bank customers. So the effective price of the phone is Rs 84,999.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. So, the latest price cut is applicable through offline retailers in the country. On the other hand, Flipkart is also offering a Rs 30,000 discount for all credit and debit card transactions. However, as per the Flipkart listing, this is applicable until October 5.





Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

Motorola recently rolled out the Android 10 update to the smartphone in India. The company also announced that the phone is expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11. Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash and with an f/1.7 lens that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state.

For selfies, the phone comes with a separate selfie camera that is just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C port, among others.