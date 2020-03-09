Motorola One Mid spotted with 6GB RAM, Android 10

Motorola One Mid is said to feature 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Advertisement

In February this year, three new upcoming Motorola smartphones namely Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid surfaced online along with their specifications. Now out of them, Motorola One Mid has popped up on a Geekbench benchmark listing.



As per the GeekBench listing, Motorola One Mid is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, running at 1.8GHz. The chipset is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone runs on Android 10.



The listing also mentions the 6GB of RAM onboard, however, it is expected that it might come in more variants. The phone scored 2534 and 6961 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, in GeekBench listing.



As per earlier leaks, Motorola One Mid is said to feature 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It will feature a 4,000mAh battery.



Motorola Edge+ smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and over 5,000mAh battery.