Motorola One Action Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Motorola One Action smartphone in India. The update brings the latest operating system along with some bug fixes and new security patch.

Multiple users on Twitter are reporting their units have started receiving the Android 10 update. The update comes with version number QSB30.62-17 and it is around 1.9GB in size. The update also adds December security patch to the Motorola One Action. In order to check for the update, users can go to Settings > Software Update and download the latest build.

Apart from this, users will get to experience the latest Android 10 operating system. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 and it is available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colour options. The Motorola One Action features a 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent.

It is powered by 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola One Action runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and is part of the Android One program. It is fueled by 3500mAh battery with 10W charging.