  • 12:34 Feb 03, 2020

Advertisement

Motorola One Action Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

The update brings the latest operating system along with some bug fixes and new security patch.

 

Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Motorola One Action smartphone in India. The update brings the latest operating system along with some bug fixes and new security patch. 

 

Multiple users on Twitter are reporting their units have started receiving the Android 10 update. The update comes with version number QSB30.62-17 and it is around 1.9GB in size. The update also adds December security patch to the Motorola One Action. In order to check for the update, users can go to Settings > Software Update and download the latest build. 

 

Motorola One Action

 

Apart from this, users will get to experience the latest Android 10 operating system. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

 

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last year. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 and it is available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colour options. The Motorola One Action features a 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent. 

 

It is powered by 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola One Action runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and is part of the Android One program. It is fueled by 3500mAh battery with 10W charging.

 

Motorola One Action with 6.4-inch Full HD+, wide-angle action camera launched in India

Motorola One Action to be available for sale today on Flipkart

Motorola One Action goes on open sale in India

Latest News from Motorola

Tags: Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Black Shark 3 launch events likely to be held online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite goes on sale in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies