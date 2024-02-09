Motorola Moto G04 India Launch Summarised: From Launch Date To Variants

Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Moto G-series smartphone in India later next week, and it will be the Moto G04. The handset has already arrived in the global markets, and Motorola itself has detailed all the specifications of the Moto G04 via a Flipkart microsite ahead of the launch. Here’s everything you want to know about the arrival of the Moto G04 in India.

Moto G04: Launch Date

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G04 will launch in India on February 15. The handset will be offered in four colours: Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange.

Moto G04: Expected Price

The Moto G04 is being positioned as a budget offering and carries a price tag of EUR 119 (approx Rs 10,600) for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration in Europe. In India, the Moto G24 Power was recently launched at a similar price, meaning you can expect the handset’s price to be below Rs 9,000. Moreover, Motorola also confirmed that the Moto G04 will be available in an 8GB + 128GB model, which wasn’t launched in Europe.

Moto G04: Specifications

Moto G04 offers a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 269 ppi along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola device is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

It sports a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front camera for optics and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. The Moto G04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and dual 4G LTE SIMs. For audio, it gets a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support along with a 3.5mm Headphone jack.