Motorola Moto E6i announced with 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras

Motorola has silently announced Moto E6i in the Brazilian market. The Moto E6i is priced at BRL 1,099 (Rs 14,900) for its single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage version. It comes in Titanium Grey and Pink colour variants.





Moto E6i Specifications

The Moto E6i comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core UNISOC Tiger SC9863A processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

For the camera, the Moto E6i is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The Moto E6i is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). It is backed by a fingerprint sensor at the back.



On the connectivity front, the phone has single/dual-SIM variants, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm and weighs 160 grams.



