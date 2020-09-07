Advertisement

Motorola launches two new Soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 2:16 pm

The Motorola AmphisoundX Soundbars will be available on Flipkart from September 14.
Flipkart in partnership with Motorola has today announced the expansion of Motorola’s AmphisoundX range of Soundbars and Home Theatres. The AmphisoundX range is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 200 Watt variant and Rs 7,499 for the 100 Watt model. The Motorola AmphisoundX Soundbars will be available on Flipkart from September 14.

Recently, Flipkart introduced a host of Motorola audio devices including the 160 W Soundbar, 150 W Home Theatre, 80 W Home Theatre, 120 W Soundbar, 120 W Home Theatre, and 70 W Soundbar.

The Motorola AmphisoundX 200 Watt Soundbar comes with an ultra-premium design inclusive of a glass top touch panel, a wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround-sound speakers. It features a 72 W soundbar with 6 x 2.75" front-firing drivers, a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier, 24W surround left and right wireless satellites with 3" drivers.

It comes with optimized frequency response for distortion-free sound and down-firing 80 W subwoofer with 8" bass driver. The device also comes with HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity enabled for 4K audio and 5.1 channel to create a true cinematic experience. Users will also have an option to select their desired sound effects using the hotkeys on the remote.Motorola AmphisoundX 200 Watt Soundbar
The Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar, on the other hand, is an ultra-portable device that features wide spaced 2.25" front-firing drivers in the 50 attW soundbar. It comes with a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier (AMP) and a 50 W subwoofer with 6.5" bass driver, which provide great audio quality. This sleek 60 cm soundbar comes with HDMI ARC and optical connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX and USB ports for all-round connectivity.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility said “We at Motorola are focused on innovation that delivers meaningful consumer experiences; and our partnership with Flipkart has enabled us to deliver it across new categories starting with the Motorola Android TVs, last year. We are delighted to further this relationship with our entry into the fast-growing Home Entertainment category through the Motorola AmphisoundX range of products that allow us to deliver a truly revolutionary home entertainment experience. We are excited to expand our range of Soundbars and Home Theatres this festive season, through a host of industry-first and class-leading features that are designed to deliver a truly immersive experience for the Indian consumers.”

