Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition launched with 512GB storage

Motorola has launched the Edge X30 Champion Edition smartphone in China. It is the same version of the Motorola Edge X30 that was unveiled back in December of 2021 but with more storage. Moreover, with the new launch, the device has become the cheapest 512GB storage smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the market right now.

The Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition comes in a single variant (12GB+512GB) in the Chinese market starting from CNY 3299 (approx Rs 37,900). Its first sale will be held on May 11 at 10 am Beijing Time. Furthermore, the device will be available for early bird buyers for only CNY 2999 (approx Rs 34,400). Lenovo further says that this device will only be available in limited quantities as it is a limited edition product from the company.

Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition

The Moto Edge X30 Champion, same as the regular variant, features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10 bit OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR + 10 support and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. Now you get up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage in the Champion Edition Edge X30. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. The 60MP front camera comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It has stereo speakers certified by Snapdragon sound with support for Dolby Atmos.