Moto Edge 30 price, bank offers leaked ahead of launch on May 12

Moto Edge 30 has been confirmed to launch in India on May 12. Now ahead of its launch in the country, the price and bank offers of the Moto Edge 30 have leaked online.

Motorola has already unveiled its Motorola Moto Edge 30 in the global market. The phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 50MP triple camera, 4020mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the leaked Moto Edge 30 price in India, specifications and other details.

Moto Edge 30 Price

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Moto Edge 30 will launch in India for under Rs 30,000. The phone is said to be priced at Rs 27,999. In addition, the tipster says that there will be a bank offer of a Rs 2,000 discount/cashback. This will bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs 25,999.

However, the leak does not tell us about the RAM and storage details of the device. It is expected that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage just like its European variant.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+ and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera.

The phone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It has 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage. It runs Android 12 with MyUX on top.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP front camera, 5000mAh battery

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 32MP front camera comes with an f/2.25 aperture.

There’s also a 4020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79mm in dimensions and weighs 155 grams.