Motorola Edge S teased, said to feature new Snapdragon 800 series chipset

Motorola Edge S will be the successor to the Motorola Edge which was launched last year.

Advertisement

Motorola has teased the arrival of a new Motorola branded flagship phone for China. Dubbed as Motorola Edge S, the smartphone is tipped to feature new Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

General Manager of Lenovo China's Mobile Business had teased a new Edge S device earlier this week, saying that the new flagship will feature a ‘Snapdragon 8XX' chipset.

Advertisement

The company has now teased the upcoming Motorola Edge S on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The shared poster reveals that the upcoming Motorola phone will be powered by a powerful chipset. It is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC and not Snapdragon 888 or 865.

Motorola Edge S will be the successor to the Motorola Edge which was launched last year. As per reports, Motorola Edge S is the device codenamed ‘Nio.' Motorola Nio will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

The phone will reportedly feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.