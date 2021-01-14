Advertisement

Motorola Edge S teased, said to feature new Snapdragon 800 series chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 12:36 pm

Latest News

Motorola Edge S will be the successor to the Motorola Edge which was launched last year.
Advertisement

Motorola has teased the arrival of a new Motorola branded flagship phone for China. Dubbed as Motorola Edge S, the smartphone is tipped to feature new Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

 

General Manager of Lenovo China's Mobile Business had teased a new Edge S device earlier this week, saying that the new flagship will feature a ‘Snapdragon 8XX' chipset.

Advertisement

 

The company has now teased the upcoming Motorola Edge S on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The shared poster reveals that the upcoming Motorola phone will be powered by a powerful chipset. It is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC and not Snapdragon 888 or 865.

 

Motorola Edge S will be the successor to the Motorola Edge which was launched last year. As per reports, Motorola Edge S is the device codenamed ‘Nio.' Motorola Nio will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

 

The phone will reportedly feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

 

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Motorola Edge S confirmed to come with Snapdragon 800 series processor

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) and Motorola One 5G Ace announced

Moto G Stylus 2021 appears on Geekbench

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) revealed in renders

Motorola is working on a smartphone that could feature Snapdragon 888: Report

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60 Pro+ specs leaked

Infinix announces exclusive Infinix Days campaign on Flipkart from January 14th to 16th

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies