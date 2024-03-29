Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Leaked

Motorola is working on launching the Edge 50 Pro in India and other markets soon with an Edge 50 Fusion incoming as well, as per leaks. A new Edge 50 series smartphone, dubbed as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, has now also leaked in full and here are all the details about the new leak.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Design, Key Specs Leaked

Coming from Android Headlines, the leak says that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will use the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset that was announced by Qualcomm earlier this month. The device will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, which will use 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope lens that is 75mm, allowing for 5x optical zoom.

As for the design, Motorola will launch the handset in three colours, including Peach Fuzz – the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024, and a colour that Motorola has used on several other phones already. The Peach Fuzz and Black colours will get a vegan leather finish on the back, with a third option in a light beige shade and more of a brushed finish.

The overall design remains similar to Motorola’s design language, where the camera array has been unified with the back panel. The array houses the triple camera setup, a triple-LED flash, and the laser Autofocus component. The right spine will house all the buttons for power and volume. The bottom will have the USB-C port, speaker, and the SIM tray.

At the front, a curved display with slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout will house the selfie camera. Finally, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra should launch with the new Hello UI based on Android 14.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Launch Timeline

According to the report, the Edge 50 Ultra may debut alongside other smartphones in the same series on April 3.