Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion launched in India: Price, Specs, Competition

Motorola debuted the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion flagship smartphones globally a few days back and today, the brand launched both of the smartphones in India. The device has been in the news for a while for its highlighting feature, which is the 200-megapixel main rear camera sensor. In addition, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood and competes with the likes of OnePlus 10T 5G, and the iQOO 9T 5G. Let’s take a look at some of the features both Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion offer and whether they are worth the price or is the competition better.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India is set for Rs 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options and can be bought for Rs 54,999 as a part of an exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Other launch offers accompanying the device include a Jio Offer of Rs 14,699 and Rs 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 each. Additional partner offers include vouchers worth Rs 10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

Specifications & Competition

Let’s get you through the key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra before we talk about the competition:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications Display 6.67-inch, pOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM + Storage 8GB LPDDR5; 128GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 200MP, f/1.9 aperture primary sensor, OIS, + 50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, 114-degree FoV + 12MP f/2.6 telephoto sensor Front Camera 60MP, f/2.2 aperture Battery & Charging 4610mAh; 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G (Dual Nano SIM), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0 Software MyUX 3.0 based on Android 12 Additionals Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers, IP52 rated, ThinkShield for Mobile, In-display fingerprint sensor

With that out of the way, let’s talk about some of the competitors of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The two devices that stand in way of the Edge 30 Ultra are the OnePlus 10T 5G and the iQOO 9T. Starting off with the display, the iQOO 9T has a panel that is brighter with 1500 nits brightness in comparison to Motorola’s 1250 nits peak brightness supporting panel.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T 5G’s display is similar in terms of size but the Edge 30 Ultra takes the edge (pun intended) when it comes to refresh rate. The 144Hz panel will definitely feel smoother than that of iQOO 9T and 10T 5G. Not that 120Hz is not smooth, but it is slightly less smoother if we compare to 144Hz on the Edge 30 Ultra.

The performance on all three smartphones is handled by the same processor and all of them would be super smooth. However, the Edge 30 Ultra has only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While these are LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 modules, respectively, which is great, but 128GB may be less for a lot of users.

Moreover, Motorola doesn’t offer SD card support and that may be a deal breaker for many. As for OnePlus 10T 5G and iQOO 9T, both of them have 256GB storage options and at the end of the day, more options are always good for the consumer as it gives them more choices.

Coming to cameras, while these have to be tested side-by-side for proper conclusions, we can say the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is in the lead, thanks to its 200MP main camera sensor that should definitely output sharper photos than the iQOO 9T and the 10T 5G. Other than that, the iQOO 9T also performed very well in our review when it comes to camera performance. Again, other sensors need to be tested individually for a better result.

Software preference is always subjective and if you want a clean and close to stock Android experience, then Edge 30 Ultra is the way to go. However, if you want more features, then the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T 5G are better choices.

Lastly, when we talk about battery, the OnePlus 10T 5G takes the lead with the biggest cell out of the three. It packs a 4800mAh battery with 150W charging. The iQOO 9T has a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging and the Edge 30 Ultra, as you know it, has the smallest cell out of these three but an equally good charging speed. While a 200 or 100mAh may not make a major difference, if we consider on-paper specs, the OnePlus 10T 5G should offer you the best experience.

To conclude, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a great smartphone for its price and stands out of the crowd with its world’s first 200MP camera sensor. But if we compare on the basis of price to performance ratio and if cameras are not a priority for you, the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T 5G are have a couple of advantages over Edge 30 Ultra. Not only because they offer you higher RAM and double the storage for lesser price, but also because of their slightly bigger battery and higher charging speed (in case of 10T 5G).

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Price

The Edge 30 Fusion price is set at Rs 42,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colour options. Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs 39,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

As for other launch offers, these include a Jio Offer of Rs 7,699, Rs 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 each, and partner offers that include vouchers worth Rs 3,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

Specifications & Competition

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications Display 6.55-inch, pOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Snapdragon 888+ RAM + Storage 8GB LPDDR5; 128GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 50MP, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, Omnidirectional PDAF, OIS, + 13MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, 120-degree FoV + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front Camera 32MP, f/2.45 aperture Battery & Charging 4400mAh; 68W fast charging Connectivity 5G (Dual Nano SIM), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0 Software MyUX 3.0 based on Android 12 Additionals Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers, IP52 rated, ThinkShield for Mobile, In-display fingerprint sensor

Now, in this price range, the Edge 30 Fusion is competing with the likes of OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3. While both these phones are similar in terms of specifications, you can get them for a cheaper price than the Edge 30 Fusion if they suit your needs better than the Motorola phone.

Starting off with the display, the GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of up to 950 nits, HDR 10+ support, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

While the brightness and refresh rate of these panels are comparatively low, they do have a higher touch sampling rate giving you an edge while playing games. Moreover, they are slightly bigger panels giving you more real estate. However, the Edge 30 Fusion does have a higher 144Hz refresh rate, which will give you a smoother feel while using the device than the GT Neo 3 and the 10R.

The GT Neo 3 and the 10R are powered by the same SoC, i.e. MediaTek Dimensity 8100. This one is a very capable processor that has good thermals and gives good gaming performance as well. Even in terms of specifications, the Snapdragon 888+ is just marginally ahead which really doesn’t show a major difference in terms of real world usage.

However, what does make a major difference is the amount of storage, which is again quite low on Edge 30 Fusion and that too without SD card support. The GT Neo 3 has an 8GB + 256GB variant that costs Rs 38,999 which is a Rs 4,000 difference than Edge 30 Fusion with double the more storage. The OnePlus 10R has the 12GB + 256GB variant at this price which also gives you more RAM, meaning a bit more faster and smoother experience because apps would stay longer in memory.

As for cameras, these will have to be tested side-by-side so we can decide which one takes the best photos. Both the 10R and GT Neo 3 have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup, which even on paper is similar to Edge 30 Fusion’s setup, except for the ultra-wide angle sensor. As for battery life, you get a 5000mAh battery option with 80W fast charging and a 4500mAh option with 150W fast charging on both the GT Neo 3 and the 10R. Both of these options are better than what Motorola is offering.

In conclusion, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a good device on paper but is slightly overpriced in comparison to the competition. Software also plays a major role in the choice of consumer. So if stock Android is one of your preferences with a 144Hz panel, then the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is better.

But if you want more features, bigger battery, faster charging, good performance for a price cheaper than Rs 42,999, and if the slightly lower refresh rate display works for you, then the 10R and GT Neo 3 definitely make for better smartphones.