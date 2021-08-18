Motorola Edge 20 Pro to launch in India soon

Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphones were launched in India yesterday. But the company didn’t launch the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Now in a new development, the Edge 20 Pro will also be launched in the country soon.

The confirmation comes from the Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani on his Twitter handle. He replied to a tweet by another Twitter user who said he wished the Edge 20 Pro would have been launched in India too. The top executive replied that the phone will be launched soon.

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specs

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks.

Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone mesures 163.3×76.1×7.9m and it weighs 190 grams.

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in India yesterday. Both these pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, HDR10+ with edge 20 featuring 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 778G SoC and the fusion model has a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart.