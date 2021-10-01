Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in India with 6.7-inch 144Hz FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 870

Motorola has today launched Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India. The phone includes Snapdragon 870 processor, 108MP triple-camera setup, 4500mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launched Price

The phone is priced at Rs 36,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The phone will go on sale from October 3rd and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Sky colours.

Customers purchasing the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can avail 10 percent instant discount via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions.

Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, , it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks.

Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone mesures 163.3×76.1×7.9m and it weighs 190 grams.

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in India recently. Both these pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, HDR10+ with edge 20 featuring 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 778G SoC and the fusion model has a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both devices are available for purchase via Flipkart.