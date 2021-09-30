Moto Tab G20 launched in India with 8-inch HD+ display, 5,100mAh battery

Motorola has today launched a mid-range tablet called the Moto Tab G20 in India. The device has an 8-inch IPS display, a large-sized battery, and a stock Android experience.

Let’s take a detailed look at the tablet’s specs, price, and availability.

The Moto Tab G20 is launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 in India. It comes in Platinum Grey colour only. The tablet will be available for purchase from October 2 through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

It will be available with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange as well as discounts through credit/debit cards

Moto Tab G20 Specifications

The Moto Tab G20 feature an 8-inch IPS LCD panel with 800 x 1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Helio P22T SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The tablet offers 32GB of storage. For more storage, the device offers a dedicated storage slot.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera without flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. The device will be backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also features Dolby Atmos Audio powered speakers.

On the software front, the device runs on stock Android 11 OS. The Motorola tablet offers a dedicated kids’ mode that will bring features like parental controls and access to numerous eBooks, apps, games, DIY projects, and YouTube videos.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.