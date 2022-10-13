Moto Shares 5G OTA software updates timelines

Motorola has announced device-specific details about when 5G support will be available on Moto smartphones. A lot of phones in India that are compatible with 5G only work when their manufacturer updates them with radio frequencies for 5G.

Motorola has confirmed that it already started pushing out software updates to enable 5G support on their phones. While Apple is promising to offer the update in December, Lenovo-owned Motorola will have it by the first week of November.

We have already started the roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices,” Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Our updates on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion have already been rolled out, and other Motorola 5G devices will be receiving the updates in subsequent weeks, targeting completion by the first week of November 2022,” He added.

Motorola has released the list of phones that will receive the 5G update. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion have received them already. Users will find it in their phone’s settings > software update section. Other handsets, such as the Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, and Moto Edge 30 will get the update on October 25. The Moto G71 5G, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and Moto Edge 20 Fusion will receive it on November 5th.

Other smartphone brands, such as Samsung, have promised to push out an update for the majority of the devices by November, next month. Google is going to release a software update for the Pixel 6a in December, which will also bring some features from the Pixel 7 series. Apple will release a 5G OTA update in December. OnePlus has yet to share an expected release date for their phones that use 5G technology.