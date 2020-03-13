  • 11:20 Mar 13, 2020

Moto Razr confirmed to be available on Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 10:25 am

The Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design.
Motorola will be launching its foldable smartphone - Motorola Razr in India on March 16. Now it has been confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.

 

The famous e-commerce website is now running a teaser hinting the availability of the device on the platform revealing the availability of the device.

Moto Razr

Motorola Razr was launched globally last year. The phone comes in Noir Black colour. Motorola Razr is priced $1,500 (Rs 1,08,230 approx.). It is likely that the Motorola Razr will be priced around 1 lakh in India.

 

The Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen on the front called Quick View external display which can be used to respond to notifications, take selfies, play music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone.

 

It comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3.

Motorola Razr is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.


The Razr does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is Splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating. The Motorola Razr also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There are four microphones on the 2019 Motorola Razr flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker. It runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box and is backed up by 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging that promises all-day battery life.

 

The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. Dimensions are  72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs 205 grams. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards.

