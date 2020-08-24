Advertisement

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Which One's a Better Pick?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 24, 2020 9:51 pm

Latest News

The G9 costs Rs 11,499 whereas the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999
Advertisement

Lenovo owned Motorola launched the Moto G9 today in India. The phone trades blows with some of the recent budget Realme and Xiaomi devices, especially with Redmi 9 Prime. In this article, we'll be comparing the Moto G9 with the Redmi 9 Prime to see which one's an overall better offering under Rs 12,000 segment.

 

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Display

Moto g9 screen

Advertisement

Starting with the main component of any phone, the G9 comes with an HD+ 20:9 1600x720 pixels resolution display which Moto calls "Max Vision display"." In contrast, the Redmi 9 Prime is one of the first phones in the market to offer a Full HD+ IPS display under Rs 10,000 which crushes the G9's display. Both the phones have a waterdrop notch, but the 9 Prime's notch and the chin are less aggressive when compared to G9's chin and notch which take up quite a bit of screen away.

 

Moto G9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 is a great mid-range chipset but is no match to the Mediatek Helio G80 found on the Redmi 9 Prime. The Day to day performance will be better on the Redmi 9 Prime with the phone also capable of running games smoothly. Don't get us wrong the Snapdragon 662 is a great SoC for day-to-day tasks but, it's just not up to the G80 mark.

 

Also Read, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Review: Way Ahead of Competition

 

RAM and Storage

The Moto G9 has only one variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage whereas the Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants - 4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

 

Cameras

Moto g9 redmi 9 prime

The G9 comes with triple rear camera setup; The primary sensor being everyone's favourite 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor.

 

Whereas, the Redmi 9 Prime comes with a Quad Camera setup which constitutes of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, both the G9 and Redmi 9 Prime have 8-megapixel cameras. So on paper G9 has a better camera but we haven't checked it, whereas we were satisfied with the camera performance of Redmi 9 Prime.

 

Battery

The Redmi 9 Prime packs a slightly larger 5020mAh battery compared to 5000mAh on the Moto G9. So it is a tie in this department but since Moto G9 has an HD+ display as compared to Full HD+ on 9 Prime one can expect a better performance on Moto Device.

 

Also,  Moto G9 comes bundled with a 20W Turbocharger in the box whereas the Redmi 9 Prime, even though it supports 18W fast charging, doesn't come with a fast charger inside the box.

 

Also Read, Redmi 9 Prime Vs. Realme C15: Which One's a Better Pick?

 

Software

The Moto G9 comes with Moto's custom UI which gives close to stock Android experience with almost no bloatware whereas, Redmi 9 Prime comes with MIUI 12 which has quite nifty customisations but also comes loaded with bloatware and ads as well.

 

Both the UIs have their pros and cons but, at the end of the day, it depends on the personal choice of a customer.

 

Pricing and Opinion

The Moto G9 costs Rs 11,499 whereas the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999. If we look at the specifications, the Redmi 9 Prime with an FHD+  and Helio G80 offers significantly better value for money than the Moto G9. If you're into Moto UI and are willing to compromise on display and performance, the G9 is for you.

Realme C15 Vs. Redmi 9 Prime: Which One's a Better Pick?

Redmi 9 to launch in India on August 27 via Amazon

Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Get an S Pen

Apple iPhone SE 2020 now assembled in India

Samsung partners with Microsoft to bring Microsoft 365 at a special price and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies