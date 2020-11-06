Advertisement

Moto G9 Power announced with 6000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 10:39 am

Moto G9 Power is an addition to the Moto G9 family, which includes the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus and Moto G9 Play smartphones.
Motorola has announced Moto G9 Power smartphone as its latest offering. The Moto G9 Power is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,400) for its sole 4GB and 128GB model storage. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colours.

Moto G9 Power will be available in selected countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East in the coming week. It is an addition to the  Moto G9 family, which includes the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus and Moto G9 Play smartphones.

 

Moto G9 Power Specifications


Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of expandable storage which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

The Moto G9 Power connectivity features are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone weighs 221 grams and is 9.66mm thick.

