  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Moto G8 Power specs revealed via Amazon listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 1:00 pm

Latest News

The Moto G8 Power is listed in Smoke Black and Capri Blue colour variants in the listing.
Advertisement

Motorola will be holding an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 on February 23 in which it is expected to announce Motorola Edge+, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones at the event. Now ahead of the launch, Moto G8 Power has been listed on Amazon revealing key specifications of the phone, and its design.

 

The Moto G8 Power is listed in Smoke Black and Capri Blue colour variants in the listing but the phone is "currently unavailable" on the e-commerce site.

For the design, the Amazon listing shows that the phone will sport vertically aligned quad-camera setup at the back in the upper left corner. The rear also shows the presence of a fingerprint sensor. The phone has a punch-hole display and the power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge.

The Amazon listing reveals that the Moto G8 Power will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It is listed to offer 64GB of onboard storage.

Moto G8 Power will come equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The resolution of the other two sensors are not revealed in the listing. The Moto G8 Power will run on Android 10 software, and it will be backed up by 5,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Moto G8 Power 

Meanwhile, popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the images of upcoming G-series smartphones - Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus. All three devices feature displays with punch-hole selfie cameras. The G8 and G8 Stylus have triple cameras while the G8 Power features four cameras. All three have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery in works

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Motorola schedules an event on February 23, might launch Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 and more

Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Moto G8 Power surfaces with 4GB RAM on Geekbench

Latest News from Mototrola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples shared by Xiaomi president before launch

Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies