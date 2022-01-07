Moto G71 5G price tipped ahead of launch in India on January 10

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G71 5G in India on January 10. Now ahead of the launch, the Moto G71 5G India price has surfaced on the web.

Moto G71 5G price (Rumoured)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the pricing of the upcoming Moto phone. He has shared a screenshot as per which the Moto G71 5G will be priced at Rs 18,999 in the country. The phone will be availble on Flipkart after its launch in India.

Motorola has already confirmed that the upcoming Moto G71 5G will come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the Indian market. Besides, it will support the highest number of 5G bands.

Specifications



Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

Meanwhile, Moto Tab G70 is launching in India soon. A microsite of the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart already which confirms its availability on the e-commerce portal after its launch in the country. The listing has revealed the specifications of the tablet. However, the listing does not reveal the launch date.