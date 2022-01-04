Moto G71 5G to launch in India on January 10

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G71 5G in India on January 10. Motorola recently launched the Moto G31 and Moto G51 5G smartphones in India to refresh.

On its official Twitter handle, Motorola has shared the teaser, as per which the Moto G71 5G will debut in India soon. In addition, it has been also confirmed that the upcoming Moto G71 5G will come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the Indian market. Besides, it will support the highest number of 5G bands.

Get ready for #motog71 5G launching on January 10.

Like other Moto phones, this will also will be sold on Flipkart, the company has confirmed.

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.