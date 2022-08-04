Moto G62 5G tipped to launch in India on August 11, Moto G32 India price also leaked

Motorola launched Moto G62 5G last month in the European markets. Now the phone will reportedly also launch in India soon. In addition, the price of Moto G32 is also leaked for the Indian market.

MySmartPrice and tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) have revealed the launch date of Moto G62 5G. As per the report, the Moto G62 5G will launch in India on August 11.

Further, the report says that Moto G32 will be priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000. The Moto G62 5G is said to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000 for the base model.

The Moto G32 is confirmed to launch in India on August 9. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart after its launch.

Moto G62 5G Specifications

The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel features a centered punch hole cutout to house the front facing camera.

The device sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded further with the help of a micro-SD card slot. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery unit and 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Moto G62 features a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP 3cm Macro Vision sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front shooter.

Moto G32 Specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. Besides, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.