Moto G55 5G: Everything We Know

Motorola is expected to soon debut a new G-series handset globally, dubbed Moto G55 5G. The new device has now been leaked in detail, including the design it will sport and the specifications it will come packed with. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Moto G55 5G.

The Moto G55 5G leak comes from 91mobiles, according to which the device will have a design similar to other recently launched G-series device, dubbed Moto G45 5G. The G55 5G will have back panel that curves to form the camera module. The green shade of the device has been showed in the render, along with buttons on the right spine of the device. Aside from green, the device could be available in Grey and Purple colour options, too.

As for the specs of the G55, they seem similar to that of the Moto G64 5G which launched in India earlier this year. The Moto G55 5G could sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone will run on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

The G55 5G will get a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There will be a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The handset will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Connectivity options should include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset could also be IP52 rated.