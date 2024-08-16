Moto G45 5G India Launch: Specifications, Availability, Price

Motorola has confirmed the launch of a new 5G smartphone in India that’s set for August 21, and it’s the Moto G45 5G. Ahead of the launch, the specifications, design, as well as the key features of the device have already been confirmed by the brand and on top of that, its expected price has leaked, too. Here’s everything we know about the Moto G45 5G.

Moto G45 4G: India Launch

The Moto G45 5G will launch in India on August 21 at 12 PM IST, and will be available via Flipkart for purchase in Viva Magenta, Brilliant Green, and Brilliant Blue shades which have a vegan leather back panel finish.

Moto G45 5G: Specifications (Official)

The Moto G45 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with an HD+ Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

It further gets a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with 128GB storage that’ll be expandable up to 1TB. The handset will come in two RAM variants, one with 4GB and one with 8GB.

The G45 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower fast wired charging. There will be a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, while the second sensor is an 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 1 major OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets features like Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Smart Connect, and support for 13 5G bands. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP52 rated.

Moto G45 4G: Price (Expected)

As per a recent report, the Moto G45 5G will be priced at around Rs 15,000 in the India. It’s possible it could be the price for the 4GB + 128GB trim, however, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the brand.