Moto G51 5G announced with 120Hz display, 50MP triple rear cameras

Motorola has announced a brand new 5G smartphone – Moto G51 5G in China. The phone is priced at RMB 1,499 which is approx. Rs 17,500 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The device has a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. As of now, there in no info on its launch in India.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs

Moto G51 5G Specs

Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Moto G51 packs the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery. There is no word about fast-charging support. It includes a rear mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Moto E40 was recently launched in India for Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB version. It comes in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours. The phone is available for purchase via Flipkart. The device comes with 90Hz display, an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, a triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging and more.