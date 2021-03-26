Advertisement

Moto G50 goes official with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 12:51 pm

Moto G50 phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 Pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Along with the Moto G100, Motorola also introduced Moto G50 5G smartphone. Moto G50 comes with Snapdragon 480 SoC, a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

 

The Moto G50 is priced starting at €249.99 (Rs 21,340 approx.). It comes in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colours. The Moto G50 will be made available in selected European markets in the coming weeks.

Moto G50 specifications

 

Moto G50 phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 Pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor with Adreno 619 GPU. It come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

 

The smartphone storage can be extended with a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 1TB. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Android 11 out of the box.

 

On the back, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Moto G50 also houses a rear fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165x75x9mm and weighs 192 grams.

