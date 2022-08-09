Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

Motorola has today launched its latest smartphone in the G series called the Moto G32. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G32 is launched at Rs 12,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will be available from Flipkart starting from August 16th. It comes in Satin Silver and Mineral Grey colours

Launch offers include Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,559 including Rs. 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs. 559 discounts on ZEE 5 annual subscription.

Moto G32 Specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Read More: Moto G62 5G launching in India on August 11: Here’s Everything you need to know

As for software, the handset runs runs near-stock Android 12 out of the box. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone also comes with ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.